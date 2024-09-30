Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

protect

  • News
    Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons
    Steve Heimel
    The North Pacific Fishery Management Council yesterday directed its staff to do a scientific review of evidence that some areas of the Bering Sea are such rich fish habitat they should be protected...Read More
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: April 4, 2012
    Kristin Spack
    City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 7, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
  • News
    Program Will Help Protect Alaska Native Lands
    Ellen Lockyer
    A new fund, designed by an Alaska Native Steering Committee, will provide a vehicle for Alaska Native tribes and Alaska Native non-profits to protect the land, waters and wildlife integral to their way of life.