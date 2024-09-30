-
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council yesterday directed its staff to do a scientific review of evidence that some areas of the Bering Sea are such rich fish habitat they should be protected...Read More
-
City Clerks Office Reviews Voting Problems. Bethel Judge Removed From Bench. Senate Passes Budget. Cleveland Volcano Acts Up. Fisheries Panel Moves to Protect Undersea Canyons. U.S. and Russian Coast Guards Work Together. Courts To Consider FASD Mitigations. Rural Hazardous Waste Problems. Yupik Dancers Wow Neatherlands Festival.
-
Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska’s Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
-
A new fund, designed by an Alaska Native Steering Committee, will provide a vehicle for Alaska Native tribes and Alaska Native non-profits to protect the land, waters and wildlife integral to their way of life.