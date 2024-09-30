Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Talkeetna Voters Oppose Massive Hydro Dam Proposal
    Ellen Lockyer
    Tuesday’s election saw changes in communities across Alaska. In the tiny Susitna Valley town of Talkeetna, voters made a choice that could have repercussions far from the community.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 7, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Anchorage Municipality Withdraws Lawsuit over Knik Arm Crossing, Alaska's Senators Push Legislation to Protect Rural Post Offices, Congressman Don Young Frustrated by US Involvement in Afghanistan, Sitka crabber rescued after boat sinks in Chatham, Native brotherhood, sisterhood meet in Klawock, Timber Task Force meets in Coffman Cove, Resource Policy Trip to Norway Expenses Exceed 90,000, AK: A Trip to Bus 142 on Stampede Road.
  • News
    Debt Ceiling Proposal Would Cut Spending by Almost $1 Trillion Over 10 Years
    Libby Casey
    The votes still have to come but Sunday night President Obama announced an agreement between Republican and Democratic Congressional leaders. Just what the rank and file membership think will be revealed Monday morning.