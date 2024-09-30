-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb31a20000Tim Meyers, Meyers Farm, Bethel, Alaska. Photo: Meyers Farm websiteIn what many would consider the least likely location for a farm, Meyers Farm in Bethel, Alaska is thriving and according to owner Tim Meyers, Bethel soil just might be "the last good fertile ground on our planet." Meyers Farm now exports to Anchorage, and intends to expand to become a year round source of Bethel produce. Listen to Tim's keynote address on "Sustainable Agriculture in Rural Alaska," recorded at the Bioneers in Alaska conference on October 16, 2011.KSKA: Thursday 11/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Since the days of the Pioneer Colonists, the Matanuska Valley has been the heart of Alaska's agriculture industry. But changing times demand updated means of production and processing. Today's consumers are increasingly calling for for fresh, locally grown foods, and that is encouraging some growers to look toward expansion, but the lack of a central processing and production center could be holding them back. Is it time to push for a Valley Agricultural Processing and Development Center? KSKA: Monday 10/17 at 1:00 pm & Saturday 10/22 at 6:30 pm
Locally grown produce could be taking on a new festive look soon. Researchers in Palmer are working on what they call "novelty" potatoes.
Wednesday August 3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmFarmers Markets are the biggest thing since Matanuska cabbages. And if you want to buy local there's more than just produce popping up around town. Join host Peter Dunlap-Shohl and his guests as they explore the differences in Anchorage Saturday Markets on Hometown, Alaska.