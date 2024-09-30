-
This summer marked 100 years of operation for the Larsen Bay cannery. KMXT’s Brianna Gibbs has this history of the century old fish processing plant.
-
Kodiak is the number three fishing port in the country and it wouldn't rank so high if it wasn't for the dedicated local processing work force. That's the message sent to workers from the Kodiak City Council during last weeks' regular council meeting.
-
The U.S. Postal Service was considering closing Juneau’s mail processing center and transferring its operations to Anchorage, but it’s nixed the idea.
-
The State of Alaska is stepping up efforts to encourage Alaskans to apply for the hundreds of open seafood processing jobs spread out across thestate.