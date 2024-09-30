-
People waiting for trial often sit in jail for days or weeks just because they can't make bail. Starting this month, that system is changing. The state is launching a new effort to reduce the amount of time people spend locked up before they've gone to trial. It's part of SB91, Alaska's criminal justice reform law.LISTEN HERE
Wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years for murder and rape, Steves Barnes was finally set free in 2009 after a DNA test funded by a non-profit group, theInnocence Projectultimately proved his innocence. The nightmare began when Steve was just 19 years old. Steve Barnes shared his story at an event hosted by the Alaska Innocence Projectand the UAA Justice Center on November 2 at UAA.KSKA: Thursday 12/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
Monday, the state Senate and House Finance Subcommittees on Correction are holding a joint hearing on ways to cut what the state spends on its prison system.It's called "The Smart Justice Summit" and will evaluate methods to solve what Anchorage Democrat Johnny Ellis calls the "prison growth crisis." Ellis is Senate Rules chairman as well as chairman of the Senate subcommittee.
A man died in the state's maximum security prison in Seward and it is under investigation by the state Bureau of Investigation, who will not speculate on a cause of death for Egan J Tommy, 24, until they get a report from the state medical examiner.
No one responded to the Senate Finance Committee’s request for proposals for an independent audit of the Goose Creek Correctional Center.
A federal judge has appointed a public defender in case the government decides to retry former Wasilla-area Republican State Representative Vic Kohring.
Redistricting Leads to Big Election Year in 2012, Talkeetna Woman Found, Hospitalized After Search Called Off, Vote Delayed on Bycatch Reduction Alternatives, Port Moller Test Fishery to Receive Boost, and more...
