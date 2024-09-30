-
The town of Whittier is surprisingly close to Anchorage. With luck on hitting the tunnel schedule, you can be there in an hour. That hour puts you on the edge of one the the world’s largest and modest spectacular marine recreation areas, Prince William Sound. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re going to talk about going to Whittier. It’s not just for tourists, it’s a threshold to the ocean and the wilderness.
-
We have two visions of wilderness a bit different than the gritty version you’re used to hearing. In the first half, we’ll hear from an author and photographer who created a new book about Prince William Sound. We'll also hear about new ways for people with disabilities to get out and enjoy nature.Thanks for listening!
-
https://youtu.be/osctWzDIgZ0The state is planning an aerial survey this spring to figure out how much new debris from the 2011 Japanese tsunami has arrived on Alaska's shores. Environmental groups spent much of last summer cleaning up debris. But the state's vast and rugged coastline has made it a slow and costly project. Download Audio
-
The state and federal governments have told a federal judge they are reviewing information from studies on the lingering effects of the Exxon Valdez oil spill and will be deciding how to proceed in a continuing legal case.
-
On the next Outdoor Explorer we’re talking about sea kayaking in Prince William Sound. It’s a short drive from Anchorage, and it’s one of the most famous places to paddle on Earth. Many of us have great memories of paddling trips in the Sound. Others would probably like to try it but aren’t sure how to go about it, to be safe, and to break away on your own. Join us to share the feeling of silence in a quiet cove in the sound, and the practicalities of how to get there.KSKA: Thursday, 5/30, 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
-
Prince William Sound’s oldest newspaper isn’t going anywhere. The editor of the Cordova Times - Jennifer Gibbons - is buying the paper.
-
Former Murkowski Aide May Face Jail Time for Fishing Violation, Congress May Leave FAA in Partial Shut-Down Mode, Cordova Times Will Be Purchased By Its Editor, Permanent Fund Dividend Will be Lower than Last Year, and more...
-
he 56-foot fishing vessel Lively Jane struck a submerged rock in Anderson Bay. All five aboard got away in a skiff.
-
The Coast Guard had a busy Saturday in Prince William Sound.
-
Two fishing boats have sunk in the Prince William Sound area in the past few days, but nobody has mentioned seeing oil slicks.