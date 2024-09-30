-
A western conservation group wants Endangered Species protection for flying squirrels on Southeast Alaska’s Prince of Wales Island. The group says logging on Tongass National Forest land is a threat to the animal’s survival.
Haida Energy is starting to build Prince of Wales Island's next hydropower plant. But as CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports, the Southeast Alaska project needs more funding.
With rare earth prices skyrocketing, a Canadian company has rolled out an aggressive schedule to begin mining the coveted minerals on Prince of Wales Island within four years.
Government and nonprofit groups gathered on Prince of Wales Island recently to celebrate a pair of restoration projects. The Nature Conservancy, Trout Unlimited and the U.S. Forest Service worked together on the Harris River and Fubar Creek. Both were damaged by logging in past decades.
Sunday Alaska State Troopers arrived at a houseboat near Port Protection, on Prince of Wales Island, to find a drunk man piloting a skiff, towing a second skiff with a dead body in it.
The Sealaska Corporation has uncovered an old Haida canoe on the corporation’s timber land near the Prince of Wales Island community of Kasaan.
Rep. Young Missing from Washington as Congress Nears Debt Limit Deadline, Two Fort Wainwright-based Soldiers Killed in Afghanistan, BP Cleaning Up Oil Spill on North Slope, Convicted Poacher Sentenced on Probation Violation, and more...
Investors are spending upwards of $1 million a month on mineral exploration at the Niblack mine on the southern end of Prince of Wales Island.
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
The Sealaska Native Corporation was in Washington Wednesday making its case to select lands in the Tongass National Forest. It’s a fight that’s been going on for years, and one that’s caused intense controversy in southeast Alaska.