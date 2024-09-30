-
Monday, December 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The United States spends far more money, per capita, on health care than other countries. Alaska has some of the highest healthcare costs in the country. Please join the discussion on the possible reasons for Alaska’s high healthcare costs, their effects, and some possiblesolutions when co-host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, on the next Line One program.LINE ONE
-
Southeast Alaska’s commercial dive fishing seasons are underway this month (October) for red sea urchins, sea cucumbers and geoduck clams. The dive fisheries continue to see impacts from the region’s expanding population of sea otters.
-
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
-
U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington says federal officials have confirmed to her that they are investigating the high price of fuel.