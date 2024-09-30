-
A conversation on the role of primary prevention for improving the health of our communities: local, state, and national perspectives.Thanks for listening!
On this episode of Hometown Alaska, we will meet leaders in the grassroots movement to respond to the opioid crisis. These are recovering addicts, and moms of addicts, who are helping get users into recovery, and working with the political system at all levels to make a change. They're inspiring people and they have a lot to share about dealing with this terrible epidemic.Thanks for listening!
Monday, July 17, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The latest research shows that more than half of all children are, at least on occasion, directly involved in bullying as a perpetrator, victim, or both. No child is immune. Children of every race, gender, grade and socio-economic sector are impacted. Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guests as they discuss the impacts of bullying and look at what efforts are being taken to prevent bullying in our community.LISTEN HERE
Monday, April 25, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. Suicide is a complex and tragic event that leaves a wake of devastation for families and communities. With over 41,000 people a year dying by suicide it is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. Join host Prentiss Pemberton and Board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Kim Hancox, as they discuss Suicide Prevention.American Foundation for Suicide Preventio
In case you haven’t noticed much of the developed world is overweight, but many are beginning to fight back. On the next edition of Line One, we will be discussing some local efforts to help treat and prevent obesity. KSKA: Monday 6/18 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Colorectal cancer screening saves lives. However, many people who are at risk for the disease are not being screened according to national guidelines. It is estimated that as many as 60% of colorectal cancer deaths could be prevented if all men and women aged 50 years or older were screened routinely. Questions on screening for colorectal cancer? Join us on Line One: Your Health Connection.KSKA: Monday 3/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
When we are faced with a dangerous situation we have a normal “fight or flight” response. When this anxiety continues long after the event and affects day to day life it has evolved into post traumatic stress disorder. This Monday, Dr. Woodard and his guests Dr. Fred Detwiler and Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW from Bridges Counseling Connection in Anchorage will discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment of this common disorder.KSKA: Monday 2/6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The Tanana Chiefs Conference is one of the recipients over 50 million dollars in youth suicide prevention grants announced yesterday for states and tribes across the country.
As the school year begins, the state is asking parents and teachers to take steps to guard against the spread of the H1N1 flu virus. The Department of…