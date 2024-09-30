-
A Salute to the Troops: In Performance at the White House is a PBS music special from the South Lawn of the White House.President and Mrs. Obama will host the event in advance of Veterans Day.
Yesterday in Washington, D.C., Clarence Lee Alexander of Ft. Yukon received the Presidential Citizen's Medal from President Barrack Obama. Alexander was one of this year's 13 recipients nationwide.
The new federal agency designed to protect consumers from bad operators in the financial industry, like lenders and credit card companies, officially launched Thursday.
Glacial Outburst Floods Mendenhall Lake, River, Emergency Towing System Tried on Cruise Ship, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Launches, New Law Banning Synthetic Marijuana Goes Into Effect, and more...
Congress appears to have a break-through in its negotiations over coming up with a plan to raise the debt ceiling and chip away at the national deficit.
‘Gang of Six’ May Break Through Debt Ceiling Stalemate, Legislative Hearing Targets Government Waste, BP Continues Cleanup of Lisburne Drill Site Spill, 2012 Kuskokwim 300 Race Could be Called Off, and more...
Two Alaskan judges passed a first test Wednesday on their way to jobs on the federal bench. But there’s still far to go before either woman can serve.
Conservationists Lend Support to Alaska’s Subsistence Whalers, Senate Finance Committee Examines Efforts to Lower Oil Taxes, Fairbanks Meets Deadline for Redistricting Challenge, U.S. House Passes Bill to Curtail EPA, and more...
President Obama warned this week that if the nation defaults on its debt in August, social security checks might not get mailed out.
Groups Accept Settlement over Endangered Species Suit, Alaska Congressional Delegation Split on ‘Doomsday Scenario’ of National Debt Default, Five Escape Sinking Fishing Vessel near Valdez, NPR-A and Sealaska Lands Bills Up for Vote in DC, and more...