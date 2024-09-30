-
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb3aea0000Fully 90 percent of what we eat, drink, read and drive flows through the Port of Anchorage. And yet this gateway is 50 years old and vulnerable. A big quake could damage or destroy it. The fix has been flawed. Cost over runs and construction failures brought this retired Alaska shipper’s lament: “We’ve got a real mess on our hands.” Untangle it with host Kathleen McCoy and her guests Dr. Larry McCallister of the Army Corps of Engineers and Anchorage, Mayor Dan Sullivan on Hometown, Alaska..KSKA: Wednesday 12/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
In his "State of the City" address to theAnchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan issued a report card for his administration, saying it's up to voters to decide the grade. From the Port of Anchorage project and homeless camps to Cook Inlet energy supplies and public parks, get Anchorage's progress report from the mayor this week on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 9/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
NOAA Fisheries released the 2010 port rankings for seafood landings on Wednesday. Dutch Harbor-Unalaska is once again at the top of the list in terms of tonnage, with 515.2 million pounds crossing the docks. Reedville, Virginia was number two, 89-million pounds behind. Kodiak was number five, with 325.3 million pounds landed.
The Coast Guard had a busy Saturday in Prince William Sound.
The Northern Waters Task Force held a series of meetings in Kotzebue and Nome this week.
Alaska Congressional Delegation Not Included in Budget Talks, Murkowski Voices Concerns over EPA and BOEMRE, Anchorage Files Lawsuit Over Knik Bridge Project, Northern Waters Task Force Meets This Week, and more...