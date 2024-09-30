pornograpy

Monday, October 9, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Internet pornography is a growing concern for parents. The average age of exposure to pornography is 11 years old and trending down. Exposure to pornographic images and videos can happen anywhere, at any time of day, often despite the best efforts by adults to regulate and control access. All of our kids are vulnerable. Please join co-host Prentiss Pemberton and documentary film maker Dr. Delaney Ruston, as they discuss these and other questions about the impacts of pornography on children’s health and wellness.LISTEN HERE

