-
Most of us are aware of the beaver, salmon and birds species that live in Anchorage creeks. But did you know everything that goes through city storm drains also flows into our creeks? This week on Addressing Alaskans, Dr. Thomas Eley from the Anchorage Waterways Counciltalks about how many everyday activities like cleaning, gardening and walking the dog are impacting the health of Anchorage creeks and what local volunteers are doing to protect them.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Alaska contains about half of the coal reserves in the United States and development proposals are increasing. No matter if you live nearby a mine or a train transporting coal simply travels through your town, pollutants are released throughout the mining process. Hosted by Alaska Community Action on Toxics, listen to neurologist Dr. Lockwood's talk on "Coal and Your Health" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 3/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
-
Fairbanks Borough voters will consider a ballot proposition aimed at reducing wintertime fine particulate pollution. A public meeting on the proposition was held Monday. As KUAC’s Dan Bross reports, the measure targets emissions from wood and coal fired heaters.
-
Officials are unsure about the source of contamination in the waters around downtown Kodiak. A diesel odor and sheen was noticed on the south end of Near Island over the weekend.
-
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.
-
The Fairbanks Borough wants to speed up the wood stove change out program before winter. Governor Parnell approved $3 million for the program last month, but Mayor Luke Hopkins says interim borough action is needed for the program aimed at ridding neighborhoods of polluting wood stoves and boilers.
-
Voters will decide whether the Fairbanks borough or state government manages fine particulate pollution. Last week, the borough assembly narrowly approved…
-
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…