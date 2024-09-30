-
Part two of Pieces of History with Lisa's guest Millett Keller. After playing a key role in the exploration for oil on the North Slope, Millett continued to impact our history through his work as a Republican insider and his grass roots advocacy for community recreation.
Of more than a hundred scripts submitted to the 2018 Earth Matters on Stage (EMOS) New Play Competition, New York based playwright Crystal Skillman's Rain and Zoe Save the World was selected as the winning entry and is being produced by The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre. This week on Stage Talk, director Ty Hewitt drops by to talk about EMOS as well as the play which follows two Seattle teenagers on an across the country motorcycle trip that results in them learning more about themselves than they ever anticipated. Rain and Zoe Save the World performs April 27-29 at the UAA Mainstage located in the UAA Fine Arts Building.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, November 07, at 2:00 p.m. This week we’re taking a look back at mistakes made in Iraq from an insider’s perspective. Emma Sky, author of “The Unraveling:High Hopes and Missed Opportunities,” and Director of the World Fellows Program at Yale University, discusses how both internal and external political forces caused the mission in Iraq to fail and created lasting instability in the whole region. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, May 19 at 2:45pm. If you've ever wondered why "the grass is always greener over the septic tank" all you need to do is drop by Stage Talk this week as we talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company'sproduction of Allison and Margaret Engel's one woman show Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Ursula Gould, who plays Erma Bombeck, along with director Krista M. Schwarting are Steve's guests this week. Erma Bombeck:At Wit's End is currently playing at Cyrano's and will continue until June 4th.LISTEN HERE
It's 1990 and two of Alaska's most famous political figures are meeting. One, Wally Hickel is trying to get the other, Jay Hammond, to serve as his lieutenant as Hickel runs for Governor of the state. The only thing is, it never happened--except in the mind of Cyrano's Theatre Company's Resident Playwright, Dick Reichman who created the fictional meeting as the basis for his new play The Ticket which opens September 9th and runs through October 9th at Cyrano's Theatre. Join Reichman along with actors Matt K. Miller and William S. Murphey this week on Stage Talk to find out what happens.KSKA: Friday, September 9th at 2:45pmLISTEN NOW
KSKA: Tuesday, May 10 @ 2:00 pm.Dr. Stephen Stedman analyzes the threats that surround us, but does not yield to the temptation to despair. He rightly points out that in a world of problems without passports, our security and prosperity depend on unprecedented international cooperation, and that such cooperation is within our reach.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Alaska’s budget is based on oil taxes, and the Legislature changed the oil tax structure last year to allow the industry more income when prices are high. In August Alaska’s voters are being asked whether they want to repeal that change. APRN: Tuesday, June 1, at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
Another Anchorage politician has filed to run for office in 2014. Former Anchorage Assemblyman, Matt Claman, confirms that he will be running for the District 19 seat in the Alaska House of Representatives in 2014. That's the seat that Lindsey Holmes now holds.Download Audio
Matanuska Susitna Borough officials are saddened by Gatto’s passing. Patty Sullivan, now a spokesperson for the Borough and a former radio reporter who followed Gatto’s initial election campaigns, says he had a homespun sense of humor.
The legislature Tuesday approved all but one of the people appointed by the governor to serve on state boards and commissions. Members also had no opposition to the choice of Michael Gerraghty to be the state’s next Attorney General.