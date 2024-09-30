-
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
Invited panelists spoke out against a new National Oceans Policy at a Congressional subcommittee hearing in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning. Congressman…
The state has paid more than $91,600 in expenses for lawmakers who attended a recent policy tour in Norway.
The Northern Waters Task Force met in Unalaska this week.The group was created by the state legislature, and it’s tasked with coming up with recommendations on Arctic policy that work for Alaska.
The conflict between the state and federal government over National Park Service law enforcement on the Yukon River dates back to a regulatory change in 1996. At a forum on jurisdiction over navigable waters, held in Fairbanks Monday, State Attorney General John Burns cited the policy change as the root of recent tensions between the state and the Park Service.