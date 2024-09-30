-
An Anchorage police spokesman says the Alaska state medical examiner's office has confirmed that a body recovered from Matanuska Lake is that of an 18-year-old coffee stand worker who vanished Feb. 1. Read More
Eagle attacks, drunken mishaps, and intimate encounters gone horribly wrong: These are just a few of the reasons that people across the state look forward to the Unalaska police blotter. But the joy of the blotter isn’t just in the ridiculous items it contains – it’s in the way that Sgt. Jennifer Shockley writes about them. KUCB’s Alexandra Gutierrez introduces us to Alaska’s most literary police officer.
This week the Anchorage Police Department released its quarterly awards. The recipients included officers, dispatchers and citizens. As expected, some involved officers serving citizens, but in some cases the assistance was the reverse. KSKA's Len Anderson reports.
Anchorage Police continue to investigate the Sunday night shooting of a toddler who was sleeping in his bed when he was struck by a bullet fired in an adjacent condominium.
Anchorage Police are seeking a hit and run driver who killed a young woman early Tuesday Morning. A little after 3 a.m. a motorist called police to report a body on the street fronting the Northway Mall. The victim was identified as Geraldine Burns, 25, an Alaska Native and mother of two.
A man in an unusual case of identity theft was sentenced in federal court in Anchorage Thursday. Rafael Mora-Lopez had lived in Anchorage for more than two decades as Rafael Alberto Espinoza.
The Nome Police Department is investigating a shooting and attempted suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in Nome.
Glenn Highway the on and off-ramps leading to Fort Richardson are closed at this hour, as Anchorage Police deal with a suicide attempt at Fort Richardson. APD spokesperson Marlene Lammers says a caller alerted police to the situation at 6:15 am. APD officers are on site, along with a SWAT team negotiator and a K-9 team. Lammers says a young man is threatening suicide. It was the man's father who made the call.
Alaska state prosecutors have filed a criminal charge of unsworn falsification against a former Anchorage police officer accused of living in the country illegally under a stolen identity.
Anchorage city workers collected piles of dirty blankets, beer cans and other belongings from two homeless camps Saturday, as part of the city's crackdown on homeless camps. Police officers had earlier warned homeless squatters to leave parks and greenbelts.