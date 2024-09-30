-
As part of the Active Minds Speaker Bureau, former combat veteran Bryan Adams visited Alaska in late February. He spoke about his personal journey as Iraq War combat veteran being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome in the University of Alaska Anchorage student union. Listen to Bryan's talk hosted by the UAA Integrated Suicide Prevention Initiative this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Tuesday 3/26 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
How can you make your online passwords stronger? What happens if a hacker breaks in to your portion of The Cloud? What are the best practices to keep your computer happy and healthy? Find out this week Addressing Alaskans with Rex plunkett and Jeffrey Liford fromUAA's Department of Computer Networking and Office Technology. Their talk on "What You Need to Know About Wi-Fi Security" was recorded at the UAA Bookstore on November 20.KSKA: Thursday 12/20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
German Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Peter Ammon was recorded speaking on “Challenges for German Foreign Policy in 2012" at the Alaska World Affairs Council on Wednesday, June 6, 2012.
President of Energy Policy Research Foundation, Lou Pugliaresi was recorded speaking on “The Coming Renaissance in North American Oil and Gas” at the Alaska World Affairs Council on April 20, 2012.
Hussein Ibish, Senior Research Fellow at the American Task Force on Palestine was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on August 26, speaking on "Competing Visions for Palestine."
Christopher Paul De Cure, Australian Consul-General of Los Angeles was recorded at theAlaska World Affairs Council on September 9, speaking on "Australia and Alaska: Is China’s demand for resources shifting the balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region?"”