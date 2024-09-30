-
Loosely based on the Enron scandal in 2001, but focused on the individual people who were affected by corporate greed of the time, Spikes is the latest play by Anchorage playwright Schatzie Schaefers and is being produced by RKP Productions. Schaefers, along with director Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to talk about the play as well as how they collaborated to bring it to fruition. Spikes performs at Cyrano's Theatre CompanyApril 13-29.Thanks for listening!KSKA: Friday, April 13 at 2:45pm
KSKA: Friday, June 9 at 2:45pmThis years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of Dr. Jo Ann C. (Jody) McDowell and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003. While at the core of the conference is the Play Lab, in which playwrights have their original works read to and given feedback by conference participants, the week-long event also features live performances, workshops in everything from acting and improvisation to playwriting and dramaturgy--and if that isn't enough, there is even a fringe festival that goes way into the evening. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk via a phone line this week to let us in on all the details.LISTEN HERE
This June 12-18, the 24th annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference will bring playwrights, actors, directors and many others to Valdez, Alaska to learn, teach and exchange creative ideas. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins us via phone link today to talk about all the exciting offerings this year's event will bring.KSKA: Friday, May 27 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
KSKA: Friday, April 29 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre is currently presenting the thriller Deathtrap by Ira Levin and like with all thrillers, it's hard to talk about without giving away too much. But David Eaton (Sydney Bruhl), Julie Anderson (Myra Bruhl) and Jordan Knudsen (Helga) manage to keep the conversation very much alive this week as they come by Stage Talk. Deathtrap performs Thursdays through Sundays through May 15th.DOWNLOAD AUDIO
Jean Paal reports from the Last Frontier Theatre Conference with her guest Arthur M. Jolly, award winning playwright and screenwriter. Join Jean and Arthur as they let us in on the goings-on at this year's annual migration of playwrights, actors and directors to Valdez.KSKA: Friday, June 13, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
It's a homecoming for some and a new adventure for many. Dawson Moore, Conference Coordinator for the 22nd annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference, joins Stage Talk this week to talk about this internationally known playwriting conference held in Valdez. There's more than just playwriting going on and Dawson lets us in on all the activities as the conference runs June 8th though the 14th.KSKA: Friday, May 16, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: