Dawson Moore from Valdez joins Stage Talk this week to talk about what's coming up this year's annual Last Frontier Theatre Conference.KSKA: Friday, May 1, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Local playwright Arlitia Jones working in collaboration with director Michael Haney has come up with a new and exciting version of Dickens' classic holiday tale A Christmas Carol. Actor Jamie Nelson, who plays Bob Cratchit and Josh Lowman of Perseverance Theatre join Jean and Steve this week to bring some holiday cheer. A Christmas Carol runs through December 28th at the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.KSKA: Friday, Dec. 19, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Picture a snowbound inn in the remote Yukon. A murderer is on the loose and the parents have left their two young daughters to go help with the birth of a neighbor's child. But the Mounties are on their way and, hey-aren't those Christmas carols I hear coming from inside? Join Shane Mitchell as he talks about how growing up in rural America influenced his new heart-warming play, Christmas on the Yukon presented by Anchorage Community Theatre running November 22nd through December 22nd.KSKA: Friday 11/15 at 2:45pmListen Now
Bethel born Jack Dalton has toured the world with his stories and plays rooted in Alaska Native culture. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Jack talks about the time he's recently spent in Alaska's villages teaching kids how to write stories. At this Smithsonian Spotlight lecture recorded on November 1st, Jack shared his thoughts on "The Future Tradition" and some stories such as "The Drunk Caribou" written by students in the upper Tanana village of Northway.KSKA: Thursday 11/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now