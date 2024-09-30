-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, listen to nature writer, Gary Paul Nabhan's keynote address recorded at the 2013 Alaska Botanical Gardenannual spring conference. In his talk entitled, "Traditional Foods at Risk in Salmon Nation: Threatened Wild & Cultivated Plants," Nabhan details how we can save at risk plants, underlining the important of diverse food systems.KSKA: Tuesday 4/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
A LNG pioneer, Shell will considerably increase production of Liquified Natural Gas in years to come. This week on Addressing Alaskans, Marta Jara from Shell Mexico discusses global markets for LNG, Shell's big picture priorities and the construction of a massive liquefied natural gas project in Australia that entails building the world's first floating LNG plant.KSKA: Thursday 1/12 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
The ConocoPhillips liquid natural gas plant in Nikiski that was moth-balled last month has gotten a reprieve.
Less than a month after it began shutting down, the Nikiski Liquified Natural Gas plant Conoco-Phillips has some more business. Details are being kept confidential but basically the company is buying gas from a producing well complex in Kenai owned by Buccaneer Energy.
Haida Energy is starting to build Prince of Wales Island's next hydropower plant. But as CoastAlaska's Ed Schoenfeld reports, the Southeast Alaska project needs more funding.
This summer marked 100 years of operation for the Larsen Bay cannery. KMXT’s Brianna Gibbs has this history of the century old fish processing plant.
Golden Valley Electric’s plan to buy and restart the Healy clean coal plant drew attention at a utility board meeting Monday night in Fairbanks.
The orangey goo that gunked up Kivalina’s shores earlier this month was first thought to be some kind of microscopic egg. But now, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers say it’s actually the spores of a plant fungus.