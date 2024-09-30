Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    Medicare in Alaska
    Lori Townsend
    Alaskan seniors are seeing changes to Medicare under the federal Affordable Care Act. Dates for enrolling in prescription drug plans or changing existing plans are now earlier. What else do Alaskans need to know about changes to Medicare? What is a Medical Home? How is the shortage of doctors who will take Medicare patients in Alaska being addressed? KSKA & APRN: Tuesday 10/11 at 10:00 am
  • News
    Conoco May Get Access to NPRA
    Dave Donaldson
    The state and Conoco-Phillips are getting federal support for drilling plans in the National Petroleum Reserve Alaska – NPRA. Conoco-Phillips has several leases in the area, but has so far been blocked from developing them by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ refusing to allow the construction of a bridge over the Colville River.
  • News
    Coast Guard Commandant Lays Out Arctic Plans
    Steve Heimel
    The most powerful icebreaker in the world is now being built, and it will belong to China. That was among the revelations made by a worried Coast Guard Commandant to a U.S. Senate hearing Friday.
  • News
    Oceans Council Developing Strategic Action Plans
    Jake Neher
    Residents attended to give their input to the National Oceans Council officials.