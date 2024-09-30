-
Richard I Wilmarth crashed his father's airplane at Red Devil Friday evening and he and his passenger both died in the crash. The father, Richard C…
The wreckage of a single engine plane was found Tuesday at Seal River, below the Bering Glacier. State Troopers found no bodies there, but the plane's owner, Richard Stoltzfus of Cordova and his passenger, John Dick, are feared dead. The plane was badly damaged. The two were part of a group of five staying at a cabin in the area.
An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the fatal plane crash that killed two people near McGrath. Clint Johnson says one of the four survivors told him the small aircraft struck the side of a mountain in fog so thick, it created whiteout conditions.
A plane crash between McGrath and Anvik Saturday night took two lives and left a family stranded at the hillside crash site until the next day, when the National Guard could get aircraft in.
Weather cleared enough Friday evening for a helicopter to reach the site of a plane wreck on Douglas Island and remove two bodies. Efforts continue to recover the crash debris.
The victims of that plane crash in Juneau have been identified as a physician's assistant at the Hoonah clinic and his wife.
A single engine plane crashed on Douglas Island near Juneau, on a cliff near the Eagle Crest ski resort.
A Fairbanks man crashed his single engine plane right after takeoff from a private runway near Delta Sunday and died after the crash.
An airplane belonging to an artist and aerial photographer crashed on Pioneer Peak Wednesday morning.