-
Gov. Bill Walker has pulled a controversial reserves tax from consideration during the legislature’s special session, after receiving assurances from the state’s partners in the Alaska LNG project that should any one company pull out, it would not withhold its gas from the project.
-
Governor Sean Parnell today, (Friday) announced what is likely to be seen as a milestone in the development of North Slope Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG.…
-
After stalling and delays last month, TransCanada and Exxon Mobil have filed draft resource reports on their proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline to the Lower 48.
-
TransCanada and Exxon Mobil are deferring filing the next step in paperwork to get a natural gas pipeline built to the Lower 48, and they’re assigning responsibility for that to Governor Sean Parnell.
-
A new study on the Trans Alaska Pipeline System has an optimistic take on the problem of declining oil in the pipeline.
-
Coming up this week more money from the feds for fishery stock assessment is in the pipeline, Metlakatla's salmon fishery gets certified by the MSC, and NOAA Fisheries wants to hear your voice. All that, and studying how permits get dispersed among the fleet.
-
TransCanada, the state’s license-holder for a large-capacity natural gas pipeline from the North Slope to North American markets, told a legislative committee Tuesday that the state is partially responsible for the lack of potential gas shippers willing to sign contracts to use the project.
-
Dave Donaldson, APRN – JuneauAlaskans will not immediately know the extent of industry interest in either of Alaska’s natural gas pipelines until this…