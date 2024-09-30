-
KSKA: Friday, August 11 at 2:45p.m. Met any interesting people lately? Drop by the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery this Sunday, August 13 at 6pm and you just might as Stories at the Cemetery presents its second showing of the summer. This time, rather than walking from gravesite to gravesite to hear actors recreate the lives of Alaskan pioneers who are buried there as was done earlier this summer, all of the stories will be presented on a stage. Enter the cemetery at the John Bagoy Gate located on 7th and Cordova and bring a chair. Linda Benson and Dick Reichman drop by Stage Talk this week to tell us about who will be "showing up".LISTEN HERE
-
Kotzebue dental pioneer Robert Lathrop died on June 8, in Anchorage. He was 87 years old. Lathrop worked for the Territorial Department of Health's Mobile Marine Unit on the ship MV Health, during the 1940s, traveling from Kodiak to Point Hope to provide dental care.
-
Kuskokwim River Closed to King Salmon Fishing by Emergency Order, State Closes Anchor River to Fishing, AK Pride Pays Forward Their ‘Today’ Show Donations, Redistricting Board Holds Ceremonial Signing of Plan, and more...