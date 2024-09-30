-
An Alaska aviation legend is being honored for a lifetime of service. A new east ramp entrance at Fairbanks Airport was recently dedicated to Cliff Everts, and as KUAC’s Dan Bross reports the longtime Fairbanks pilot got special recognition again last week.
-
Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
-
Two Alaska Airlines pilots are being recognized for safely handling a jet last year after one of its engines exploded while taking off from Sitka.
-
A Pilot Station man is dead after a 32-foot tender he was piloting flipped over in the Yukon River.Alaska State Troopers are reporting the pilot as 23-year-old Gerald Richardson Minock.
-
An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the fatal plane crash that killed two people near McGrath. Clint Johnson says one of the four survivors told him the small aircraft struck the side of a mountain in fog so thick, it created whiteout conditions.
-
Shaun Lunt in Alaska, 2007. More photos at shaunlunt.typepad.comFriday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. (ADT), Alaska State Troopers in Bethel were…