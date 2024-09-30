Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
  • News
    Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored
    Dan Bross
    An Alaska aviation legend is being honored for a lifetime of service. A new east ramp entrance at Fairbanks Airport was recently dedicated to Cliff Everts, and as KUAC’s Dan Bross reports the longtime Fairbanks pilot got special recognition again last week.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 3, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Rhetoric Heats Up in Advance of "SOS" Vote. Barrow Will Vote on Dry Status. Survey Shows High Rate if Sexual Violence in Anchorage. Chukchi Lease Sale Stands. Lawmakers Study Texas Prison Reform. Meeting Participants Weigh Controversial Halibut Plan. Eight Indicted in Gun Theft. Wasilla Residents Work to Recall Councilman. Diabetes Program Shows Success. Longtime Fairbanks Pilot Honored.
  • Photo courtesy Air Line Pilots Association: Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l. President Capt. Lee Moak, Alaska Airlines Capt. Steve Cleary, and Alaska Airlines First Officer Michael Hendrix at the Air Safety Forum 2011 - Awards Banquet.
    News
    Pilots Awarded for Saving Damaged Jet
    Ed Schoenfeld
    Two Alaska Airlines pilots are being recognized for safely handling a jet last year after one of its engines exploded while taking off from Sitka.
  • News
    Yukon Skipper Dies After Fish Tender Capsizes
    Shane Iverson
    A Pilot Station man is dead after a 32-foot tender he was piloting flipped over in the Yukon River.Alaska State Troopers are reporting the pilot as 23-year-old Gerald Richardson Minock.
  • News
    Friend Remembers Plane Crash Victim
    Josh Edge
    An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the fatal plane crash that killed two people near McGrath. Clint Johnson says one of the four survivors told him the small aircraft struck the side of a mountain in fog so thick, it created whiteout conditions.
  • News
    California pilot dies in crash
    Shaun Lunt in Alaska, 2007. More photos at shaunlunt.typepad.comFriday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. (ADT), Alaska State Troopers in Bethel were…