Alaska is full of people that have lived full lives in the outdoors. This week on Outdoor Explorer our guest is Eberhard Brunner. Eberhard was an alpine ski coach, owned a hunting lodge, ran a sporting goods store, and is a professionalphotographer.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be discussing outdoor photography with mountain photographer Charlie Renfro. There's a lot to talk about. Later in the show, we’ll be talking with Gus Schumacher, an Anchorage cross-country skier who recently won gold at the World Junior Championships.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2:00 p.m. The Alaska Range is the most dramatic topographic feature in Alaska, and among the greatest in the world, with North America’s tallest peak. On the next show, we’ll be talking about the Alaska Range, and the effort to capture it in a new book. In the second half of the show we’ll have the treat of hearing from Art Davidson, a member of the first climb ever to summit Denali in the winter.LISTEN NOW
When is that last time you saw the northern lights? Standing outside in a parka looking straight up. Did you feel the awe? On the next Outdoor Explorer we'll hear about the research rockets the UAF Geophysical Institute is using to study the aurora. We will also be sharing aurora memories, learning how to see them and how get a good photo with The Aurora Hunter, Todd Salat. KSKA Thursday 2/28 at 2:00 pm, repeating at 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb1a8f0000With every spike in solar activity, flares are sent off from the sun and come cascading over the magnetosphere, where the energy is released in various shades of undulating greens, blues and reds we call the Aurora.It’s always a challenge to capture these silky forms, but a few preparatory measures can ensure you get the best possible image to wow your friends and family.Find out more.