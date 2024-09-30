-
Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemicThe gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be discussing outdoor photography with mountain photographer Charlie Renfro. There's a lot to talk about. Later in the show, we’ll be talking with Gus Schumacher, an Anchorage cross-country skier who recently won gold at the World Junior Championships.Thanks for listening!
Monday, June 27 at 1:30 pmWell known artist and Native leader, Perry Eaton, is having his first solo show in Paris, France in early June and will tell us all about this extraordinary experience.