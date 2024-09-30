Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

photographer

  • Anchorage-based entrepreneur LeeAnna Chronister is a mother and artist who has operated several small businesses and community projects (Image provided by LeeAnna Chronister)
    Hometown, Alaska
    Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemic
    Ammon Swenson
    The gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
  • Charlie Renfro in action. Photo by Adam Verrier.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Outdoor photography
    Eric Bork
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be discussing outdoor photography with mountain photographer Charlie Renfro. There's a lot to talk about. Later in the show, we’ll be talking with Gus Schumacher, an Anchorage cross-country skier who recently won gold at the World Junior Championships.Thanks for listening!
  • Programs
    Perry Eaton Goes To Paris
    Kristin Spack
    Monday, June 27 at 1:30 pmWell known artist and Native leader, Perry Eaton, is having his first solo show in Paris, France in early June and will tell us all about this extraordinary experience.