-
As with many recent sessions, discussions largely center on the state’s finances, while a number of social issues have come up as well.
-
Gov. Bill Walker released his battle plan today for dealing with the state's behemoth budget deficit. It includes Alaska's first income tax since 1980, and a complete overhaul of how the state uses the permanent fund -- effectively cutting PFD checks in half next year.
-
Does money flow through your fingers at an alarming rate? Do you understand how credit cards work? Do you buy things you really can't afford? Studies show young people are at increasing risk because they don't understand money at a time when they'll be called upon to manage their own financial resources well. Get advice and tips from the experts on the next Hometown Alaska with host Kathleen McCoy and some money-savvy guests. KSKA: Wednesday 9/25, at 2:00 pm (LIVE) and 9:00 pmListen Now
-
The 2013 Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend will be $900, according to acting Revenue Commissioner Angela Rodell.
-
As the deadline approaches to apply for your permanent fund dividend, scholars around the world are examining our unusual institution for a model they can use in the middle east, Russia, or anywhere resource wealth is found. This week onHometown, Alaska host Charles Wohlforth and his guests talk about this amazing Alaskan invention, the permanent fund, and why it is attracting admirers you might not expect, for reasons we rarely consider.KSKA: Wednesday 3/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmRead More...
-
In rural Alaska, dividend checks do more than pay for new sofas. Meera Kohler is the President and CEO of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative or AVEC. Kohler says, many people in village pre-pay their winter electric bills with their PFD. She says the day checks get deposited is the busiest day of the year for AVEC.
-
Bethel Jury Finds Defendents Guilty in Torture Murder Trial, No Bond for Three Men Accused in Bribery Scandal, Few Studies Track PFD Impact, Dividend Checks Pay for Fuel in Rural Alaska, Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham, Plastic Bag Fight Isn't Over, One Newspaper will serve Bristol Bay and Dutch Harbor, Conoco May Get Access to NPRA, BC Coal Mine Plan Irks Ketchikan Residents, Dive Fisheries see High Prices.
-
The top stories of the week are: the announcement of the PFD; the North Slope Borough is selecting a new mayor; towing and impounding in Anchorage; wilderness designation within ANWR; “Rogue;” Pebble opposition finds religion; Anchorage’s homeless survey; Kohring and Kott retrials.
-
Governor Sean Parnell opened a triple sealed envelope in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning to announce this year's Permanent Fund Dividend amount: $1174. Parnell said this year's dividend check is healthy but the amount is based on a five year average of the stock market. He warned Alaskans can face lower dividend amounts in the future.
-
Governor Announces PFD Amount. Probe of Arctic Slope Native Corporation 8a Contract Requested by McCaskill. ACLU Wins Property Tax Case. Fairbanks Voters Consider Air Quality Ballot Proposition. State Wants Court to Force Ferry Builder to Replace Engines. Alaska Ship and Drydock Wins Ferry Contract. Cleveland Volcano Lava Dome Growing. NOAA Seeks Fisheries Histories from Alaska. Homer Looks for Homer Look Alike.