-
The new technology has the potential to break down the persistent PFAS chemicals, which are found in many consumer products and are thought to cause adverse human health effects.
-
The Pentagon is paying for the nearly $30 million project because the substance that contaminated the groundwater beneath Moose Creek came from Eielson Air Force Base. The perflourinated chemical compound called PFAS likely came from the use of firefighting foam at the base.
-
An Anchorage-based consulting firm tested five of six contaminated wells south of the Dillingham airport — it's now moving forward on the next phase of a potential long-term solution.
-
Local officials and the grassroots Gustavus PFAS Action Coalition have asked for contaminating foams to be removed from the local airport, but state officials say it's not that simple.
-
Found in various items from firefighting foam to household cleaning products and even food containers, PFAS are persistent "forever chemicals" that…
-
Found in various items from firefighting foam to household cleaning products and even food containers, PFAS are persistent "forever chemicals" that bioaccumulate over time. Drinking water sources in several Alaska communities are contaminated with PFAS.
-
Found in everything from firefighting foam to household cleaning products and even food containers, PFAS are persistent and bio accumulate over time. How dangerous are they to human health and what’s being done to clean them up?
-
Across Alaska, PFAS from fire suppressant foams ended up in wells near airports and military facilities. Now, residents in these communities are getting state-supplied bottled water delivered.
-
A group of environmental advocacy organizations says the extent of contamination and emerging research around PFAS constitutes a significant health concern for Alaskans.
-
The EPA recommends testing for more than a dozen different PFAS compounds. Which is what DEC did when it first tested in Yakutat back in February. But in the months between the two tests, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration directed DEC to change its regulations.