The Anchorage Assembly approved a final redistricting plan last night (Tuesday 12/18) and rejected proposals that would have put propositions on the April 2nd ballot to create single member districts for the Anchorage Assembly and School Board. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
With less than three weeks remaining in the legislative session, it’s looking unlikely lawmakers will pass a bill to re-establish the Alaska Coastal Management Program.
Backers of a citizens’ initiative to re-establish an Alaska Coastal Management Program have submitted nearly 34,000 signatures to the state Division of Elections.
The petition books for a ballot measure to restore Alaska's Coastal Zone Management program have hit the street.