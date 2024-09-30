-
The Native village corporation in Angoon, on Admiralty Island, is petitioning the federal government to take control of a major salmon fishery.
Petersburg will give up its legal challenge over redistricting. While they were not happy about losing their long-time legislators next year, the Mayor and the majority of city councilors Monday voted not to appeal the case to the Alaska Supreme Court.
A Superior Court judge has ruled against Petersburg’s legal challenge of the Alaska Redistricting Board’s plan for new legislative districts.
A charter tour boat with 11 aboard is reported grounded in Deep Cove, on the southeast side of Baranof Island. The 77-foot vessel "Northern Song" belongs to Alaska Sea Adventures, of Petersburg.
It can be hard to find child care in small town Alaska. The Petersburg Children’s Center is a lifeline for working families in the small southeast town. But the nonprofit facility has struggled financially recently after a former executive director stole thousands of dollars.
The City of Petersburg has just about finished fixing its collapsed hillside along downtown Hammer Slough.
The Alaska Office of Children’s Services is regionalizing its call-in process for reports of child abuse and neglect.
Petersburg is on Mitkof Island, where the Wrangell Narrows meet Frederick Sound. Its proposed borough would be about 4-thousand 347 square miles – both land and water.
Another school year in Alaska means a new season of competition for high school Athletes around the state. Many started coming in to practice several weeks before the start of school. KFSK's Matt Lichtenstein recently visited with several of Petersburg’s teams and produced this audio postcard:
Journal Article Shows Grizzly Bears May Be Suffering Under Predator Control. Bethel Loses a Major Landmark. Petersburg Volunteers Free Whale from Fishing Gear. Delta Junction May Need a Hospital. FCC Chairman Visits Dillingham. Kodiak Honors Cannery Workers. The National Park Service Finalizes Plan for Off Road Vehicles in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park