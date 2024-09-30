Pete Buist

-
Two Southcentral Alaska fires have grown in size since Wednesday afternoon, covering the Anchorage area in smoke Thursday morning. Download Audio
Fishery Safety Experts Unhappy with Program Cancellation, Update on Missing Talkeetna Woman, Teenage Girls Survive Drowning Accident on Tustumena Lake, Officials Investigate Marine Mammal Deaths Near Skagway, and more...
Smoke settled over Fairbanks today due to numerous area wildfires. New fires have been cropping up following a rash of lightning Sunday, and continued hot, dry weather. Among new local fires being fought is a lightning caused blaze north of Chena Hot Springs road.