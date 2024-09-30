25 years ago, two actors talked about wanting to perform together in John Steinbeck's classic story of friendship, hope and dreams unfulfilled during the American Depression and now that desire has finally been realized. Join us this week on Stage Talk as Bostin Christopher as "Lennie" and Kevin T. Bennett as "George" talk about that long journey to finally play these two iconic roles of the American Theatre as Perseverance Theatre brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage.KSKA: Friday 10/26 at 2:45 pm

Listen