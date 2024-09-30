-
Lions and tigers and … Bigfoot? What’s the connection between Perseverance Theatre’s world premier of Mark Hollmann and Adrien Royce’s Bigfoot and Other Lost Souls and The Wizard of Oz? Listen to Stage Talk to find out about this quirky musical opening at the Syndey Laurence Theatre January 25th and running through February 3rd.KSKA: Friday 1/25 at 2:45 pm
25 years ago, two actors talked about wanting to perform together in John Steinbeck's classic story of friendship, hope and dreams unfulfilled during the American Depression and now that desire has finally been realized. Join us this week on Stage Talk as Bostin Christopher as "Lennie" and Kevin T. Bennett as "George" talk about that long journey to finally play these two iconic roles of the American Theatre as Perseverance Theatre brings Of Mice and Men to Anchorage.KSKA: Friday 10/26 at 2:45 pm
This week on Stage Talk, actors Keith McCoy and Lizan Mitchell talk about the ground breaking play, A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansbury as produced by Perseverance Theatre at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.KSKA: Friday 4/13 at 2:45 pm
Perseverance Theater of Juneau kicks of its first season of plays in Anchorage withThe Blue Bear based on the book by Lynn Schooler. Lynn and sister Lou Ann who adapted the book into a play join Stage Talk host Jean Paal to talk about The Blue Bear opening at the Syndney Laurence theater tonight.KSKA: Friday 2/10 at 2:45 pm