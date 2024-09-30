Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Permits

  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: September 19, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    The EPA issues Shell Oil Air Quality Permits for Arctic Ocean Drilling. Anchorage Man is Injured in Reno Air Show Crash. Australian Company to Explore "Deep Coal" in Alaska. Naknek Electric, Deep in Debt, Outlines Geothermal Plan. APOC Dismisses SOS Initiative Complaint. South Central Mayors Encourage Energy Thriftiness. Interior School District Fires up Alternative Energy Boiler. Larsen Bay Cannery Celebrates 100 years. A New Life for an Old Roadhouse
  • News
    Battle Over Save Our Salmon Initiative Heats Up
    Daysha Eaton
    The campaign on a ballot measure about denying Borough permits to large mines that ruin salmon streams is growing intense in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
  • News
    Coast Guard Commandant Investigating Possible North Slope Installations
    Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Bob Papp is in Alaska. He arrived along with Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, who left Wednesday. But the Commandant remains in Barrow, looking into what sort of installation the Coast Guard might put there, now that the Interior Department has awarded the permits for Shell to drill in the Beaufort Sea.