The filing deadline was supposed to be March 31, but an emergency bill passed by the legislature extended the filing period until the end of April.
Gov. Bill Walker released his battle plan today for dealing with the state's behemoth budget deficit. It includes Alaska's first income tax since 1980, and a complete overhaul of how the state uses the permanent fund -- effectively cutting PFD checks in half next year.
Gov. Walker wants to overhaul the way Alaska uses the Permanent Fund. His plan would turn the state’s various savings accounts into a kind of endowment, using their earnings to fund state operations.Download Audio
The state is sending out nearly 650 thousand Permanent Fund Dividends today. Its the 30th dividend paid to Alaskans. In all that time, there have been very few studies on how Alaskans spend the extra cash and how that spending affects the state’s economy. But retailers say their sales around dividend time take a big jump.
Governor Sean Parnell opened a triple sealed envelope in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning to announce this year's Permanent Fund Dividend amount: $1174. Parnell said this year's dividend check is healthy but the amount is based on a five year average of the stock market. He warned Alaskans can face lower dividend amounts in the future.
The Permanent Fund’s losses of 2008 are fading into the past and the dividend applications are in. Now that the fiscal year has ended, we’ll soon have a better idea of the size of the dividend.
