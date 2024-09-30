Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Permanent Fund

  • News
    Amid coronavirus restrictions, Alaskans get extension to file for dividend
    Associated Press
    The filing deadline was supposed to be March 31, but an emergency bill passed by the legislature extended the filing period until the end of April.
  • News
    Gov's budget plan adds income tax, reduces PFD
    Rachel Waldholz
    Gov. Bill Walker released his battle plan today for dealing with the state's behemoth budget deficit. It includes Alaska's first income tax since 1980, and a complete overhaul of how the state uses the permanent fund -- effectively cutting PFD checks in half next year.
  • News
    Walker proposes Permanent Fund overhaul to cover deficit
    Rachel Waldholz
    Gov. Walker wants to overhaul the way Alaska uses the Permanent Fund. His plan would turn the state’s various savings accounts into a kind of endowment, using their earnings to fund state operations.Download Audio
  • News
    Few Studies Track PFD Impact
    Annie Feidt
    The state is sending out nearly 650 thousand Permanent Fund Dividends today. Its the 30th dividend paid to Alaskans. In all that time, there have been very few studies on how Alaskans spend the extra cash and how that spending affects the state’s economy. But retailers say their sales around dividend time take a big jump.
  • News
    PFD Announced at $1174 This Year
    Ellen Lockyer
    Governor Sean Parnell opened a triple sealed envelope in Anchorage this (Tuesday) morning to announce this year's Permanent Fund Dividend amount: $1174. Parnell said this year's dividend check is healthy but the amount is based on a five year average of the stock market. He warned Alaskans can face lower dividend amounts in the future.
  • News
    Ben Stevens; Role ‘Clarification;’ and the PFD
    Josh Edge
    Friday, August 12 @ 2:00pm on KSKA and 7:30pm on KAKMSome of the top stories of the week have are: former State Senator Ben Stevens will not face federal corruption charges; Governor Sean Parnell “clarifies” Lt. Governor Mead Treadwell’s role; Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar tours Alaska; former Murkowski aide arraigned in Anchorage courtroom; “Palin gets state legal aid to fight lawsuit”; PFD faces extreme volatility due to world market turmoil; federal government investigating BOEMRE scientist.
  • News
    The Alaska Permanent Fund
    Josh Edge
    The Permanent Fund’s losses of 2008 are fading into the past and the dividend applications are in. Now that the fiscal year has ended, we’ll soon have a better idea of the size of the dividend.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: September 1, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…
  • Legislators Weigh In On Management of Permanent Fund
    Pat Yack
    Legislators on Friday got a chance to weigh in on the recent changes in the new management tool the Permanent Fund now uses to assess risk on its…
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: August 14, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…
