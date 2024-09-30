-
Sunday's winds brought power outages to Turnagain Arm and parts of the Kenai Peninsula when wires were downed.
The ‘Save Our Salmon’ Initiative goes before voters in the Lake and Peninsula Borough tomorrow, and the information war around the proposed Pebble mine that the initiative is aimed at stopping, is heating up.
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has lower enrollment than it anticipated. And the borough may have to close one school. The Superintendent briefed the Borough Assembly on the issue last week.
An Alaska Supreme Court decided late Wednesday to let a vote on the ‘Save Our Salmon’ initiative go ahead in the Lake and Peninsula Borough.
The state Supreme Court of will not review a lower court's action that allows a public vote in the Lake and Peninsula Borough that would limit development of the Pebble mine.
The Supreme Court of Alaska has granted a motion by the State of Alaska for emergency review of the Case of the Pebble Partnership versus the Lake and Peninsula Borough, as well as the State’s motion for leave to appear and participate in the case as a ‘friend of the court.'
A ballot measure to stop any mining activity that damages salmon streams in the Lake and Peninsula Borough has been certified to be put before the voters.