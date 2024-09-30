-
Federal and state Transportation officials held an open house today at Denali National Park to talk about a project to replace a bridge on the Parks Highway, and to get public comments about the proposal.
A man missing off the Parks Highway north of Healy has been found dead, the victim of apparent suicide.
Congress Still Has No Deal for National Debt, Partial FAA Shutdown Imminent; Anchorage Mayor Proposes Limiting Downtown Sidewalk Sitting; EPA Releases Two Draft Permits for Offshore Projects; Missing Railroad Employee’s Body Found Near Healy; and more...
State legislators are poring through copies of an instate gasline report released Tuesday, but it will be some time before the project gains or loses approval.
One Borough Plans to Sue Over Redistricting, Others May Join, Legislators Pore through Gasline Report, Documentary Airs About Alaska’s Century-Old Schooners, Sutton Mine Continues Development During Renewal Process, and more...
Two hikers are safe after getting lost on Mt. Healy near Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that the women headed out Tuesday night from the Parks Highway with plans to head up Bison Gulch, to the top of Mt. Healy and possibly on to Savage River.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...