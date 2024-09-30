Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Parks

  • The Stan-Kamps
    Outdoor Explorer
    Travel School #2: Parks of California
    Eric Bork
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will continue the series Travel School with Jodi Harskamp and Neal Stanbury and their children, Tui and Leif. We will pick up their journey as they leave Oregon and begin exploring the parks of California. But just as they get started, they encounter trouble.
  • Crow Pass Trail in Chugach State Park
    Outdoor Explorer
    Chugach State Park
    Eric Bork
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will dive deep into the history, planning and development of Chugach State Park with guests Monica Alvarez with the Department of Natural Resources, Ben Corwin the Park’s Chief Ranger, and Ryan Yelle, the Chairman of the Park’s Citizen Advisory Board.
  • Mauve Nevins-Lavtar-The Planner
    Outdoor Explorer
    Urban outdoor exploration
    Eric Bork
    According to The Trust for Public Land, 54% of the nation’s residents live within a 10 minute walk of a park. In Anchorage, that number is 74%. For many residents of an urban area, access to a park near their neighborhood as a child is the first outdoor exploration of life. For adults, a neighborhood park offers a quick trip into nature to recreate and relieve stress. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking with the visionaries, the planners, and the builders of our urban park space.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    Four Propositions on April 2nd Muni Ballot
    Daysha Eaton
    There are four different bond propositions on the upcoming municipal election ballot. The bond propositions on the Anchorage ballot would pay for education, emergency services, public safety, public transportation and road and park projects.Download Audio
  • News
    NPS Ups Denali, Foraker Climbing Fees
    Dan Bross
    The National Park Service is upping the fee for climbing Denali and Mt. Foraker. The price hike is aimed at re-cooping the cost of managing mountaineering on the high peaks.