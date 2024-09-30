Getting shots is never a kids' favorite activity, but we do it to keep everyone well, right? How do immunizations help the individual and the group stay well, and what are the risks of immunizations? Host Shana Sheehy speaks with Dr. Tom Nighswander, a longtime Alaska doc who also will share his firsthand experience on the impact of vaccination in countries in Africa, and with Laurel Wood, former head of the state's immunization program who now works with the national Immunize Action Coalition.

