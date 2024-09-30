-
The Swedes have a saying for overprotective parents--"curling parents", like the olympic sport where players try to sweep away any obstructions from in front of the stone. See how this comes to life on stage as Annia Wyndham and Josh Lowman from Yasmina Reza's Tony Award winning comedy God of Carnage presented by Perseverance Theatrerunning November 1st through the 10th at the Performing Arts Center visit Stage Talk.KSKA: Friday, November 1st at 2:45pmListen Now
-
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf8e0f0000Teaching your kids to ski is as much a lesson for you as it is for them - a lesson in patience. Don’t give up yet. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll share tips for helping your children become confident on skis and with other outdoor skills Alaskans need. We'll be joined by the experts, and by other parents listening and sharing their own stories and advice.KSKA: Thursday 3/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Getting shots is never a kids' favorite activity, but we do it to keep everyone well, right? How do immunizations help the individual and the group stay well, and what are the risks of immunizations? Host Shana Sheehy speaks with Dr. Tom Nighswander, a longtime Alaska doc who also will share his firsthand experience on the impact of vaccination in countries in Africa, and with Laurel Wood, former head of the state's immunization program who now works with the national Immunize Action Coalition.
-
Alaska Edition host Michael Carey and guests discuss the implications of a potential strike by utility workers in Anchorage and also these headlines of Alaska's top news stories for the week of August 28:KSKA: Friday 9/2 at 2:00 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 9/2 at 7:30 pm and Sat. 9/3 at 5:00 pm