Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton and Anchorage therapist, Mandy Casurella, discuss an approach to parenting that focuses on identifying and validating a child’s feelings, so they can learn the critical skill of managing their emotions in a way that promotes self-awareness and self-regulation.Thanks for listening!
Parenting in today’s complex landscape can prove a daunting task. As our kids age, and as they gain their freedom and independence, we as parents lose control and influence. How do we as parents maintain connection with our kids while setting clear limits and guidelines? On the next Line One:Your health conniction, Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will discuss the challenges parents face and give helpful tips and resources for how to best help your child if you are concerned about their physical, emotional, or mental health.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Thursday, February 15, at 2 & 8 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re focusing on winter sports and, for all those Olympics junkies listening, the question on your mind, how do I get my kid on a Wheatie’s box? The best answer seems to be-- cool it. Those amazing elite athletes create themselves. We’ll learn from the people who know best, with tips on how parents can -- and should -- give kids the opportunity to get outside and compete.LISTEN HERE
Monday, February 07, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Kid's health and wellness is a complex thing. Cell phones, pornography, and social media challenge our best parenting efforts at every turn. At a loss for what to do, it’s easy for parents to become frustrated and angry. Please join Line One Co-Hosts, Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard, as they open up the phone lines to answer your questions about pediatric health and wellness.LISTEN NOW
Prentiss Pemberton and Dr. Thad Woodard co-host the next edition of Line One: Your Health Connection with guest Dr. Ebony McClain-Owens who will discuss the important role of parenting in child development and the effects that child abuse has on mental health throughout one's life span.KSKA: Monday 10/22 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Are you or someone you know addicted to your cell phone? The internet? A video game? Facebook? How do you know? Monday’s Line One program addresses the evidence for and consequences of addiction to new technologies.KSKA: Monday 5/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Sleep: we need it like the air we breathe - to function, think and stay in the best mental and physical shape possible - but what happens to people of all ages when we don't get enough? We'll speak with the experts about how to maximize the Zzzzz's and we'll learn about the adverse effects of a lack of sleep. Dr. Robert Lada, head of Providence Sleep Center, and Karen McBride a school nurse who's spent years spreading the good sleep message to students are our guests.KSKA: Tuesday, 11/8 at 2pm and 7pm
Halloween is coming and people young and old are looking forward to dressing up and pretending to be something else for a day. Make believe is fun, silly, freeing and it's also important to a young child's development. Many say that “Play is a child’s work” so just how do pretending, playing and imagining play a part in helping us grow up? Joining host Shana Sheehy in the studio are Dr. Robert Capuozzo, a Early Childhood Development professor at UAA as well as a parent educator at Providence Medical Center, and Shona Strauser, Education Director at Perseverance Theater in Juneau.KSKA: Tuesday, 10/25 @ 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
Tuesday, June 28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmIndependence Day is just around the corner and so we're asking: what does the American Kid look like these days? How much health care does she receive, how often is he graduating from high school, with how many parents does she live and do those parents work, and on which side of the poverty level does he live? Researchers from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count project join us to discuss the latest data that points towards the well-being of children nationwide... and statewide.
Tuesday, June 14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmIt's all dads, all hour this week on Kids These Days! for a special encore broadcast just in time for Father's Day. Host Shana Sheehy is joined by three local fathers - Kurt Bunker, Krestia DeGeorge and Jason Hilde. From staying at home with the kids to enduring long business trips away - these men say being a dad these days is all about determining what is best for your family and making it work.