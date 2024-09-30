Tuesday, June 28 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmIndependence Day is just around the corner and so we're asking: what does the American Kid look like these days? How much health care does she receive, how often is he graduating from high school, with how many parents does she live and do those parents work, and on which side of the poverty level does he live? Researchers from the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count project join us to discuss the latest data that points towards the well-being of children nationwide... and statewide.