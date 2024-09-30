Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pallada

  • News
    The Alaska Fisheries Report with Jay Barrett
    Jay Barrett
    Friday, July 22 at 2:30pmComing up this week, one man has an idea why the Bristol Bay Sockeye Season came up so short this year; A new study shows Frankenfish can breed with wild salmon if they get loose, and what if the charter halibut fleet could buy commercial halibut quota?
  • News
    Pallada Arrives in Kodiak
    The OK from customs took a bit longer than expected, but around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the captain of the Russian ship, Pallada, and his fellow shipmates stepped onto Pier 2 in Kodiak.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: July 20, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Foreign Workers Fuel Bristol Bay’s Fish Processing Industry, Study Shows ‘Frankenfish’ Can Breed With Wild Salmon, Alaska Businessman Won’t be Charged in Florida, Pallada Arrives in Kodiak, and more...