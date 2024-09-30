-
Monday, November 27, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Headaches affect us all. Most headaches are transient and a nuisance but some can be a symptom of serious disease arising from either inside and outside of the head; and others can be chronic and debilitating. On this program co-host Dr. Thad Woodard and Dr. Andrea Trescot discuss a pain specialist’s approach to the diagnosis and treatment of headaches.LISTEN HERE
Almost all of us have back pain at some time in our lives. As a nation we spend $50 billion each year on low back pain. On the next Line One, we will discuss this problem with world renowned expert and Professor of Spine Biomechanics, Dr. Stuart McGill. Learn his views on the origins of back pain and get his suggestions on prevention and rehabilitation. We will also learn about back exercises for peak performance in athletes.KSKA: Monday 1/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Acute and chronic pain of the muscular skeletal system is common. Options for treatment are varied, some with extensive evidence of effectiveness and others less so. This week on Line One, Dr. Thad Woodard and his guest Valerie Phelps from Advanced Physical Therapy will address evidence- based physical therapy approaches to pain of the muscles, bones, joints, and supporting structures.KSKA: Monday 10/17 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm