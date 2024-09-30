Almost all of us have back pain at some time in our lives. As a nation we spend $50 billion each year on low back pain. On the next Line One, we will discuss this problem with world renowned expert and Professor of Spine Biomechanics, Dr. Stuart McGill. Learn his views on the origins of back pain and get his suggestions on prevention and rehabilitation. We will also learn about back exercises for peak performance in athletes.KSKA: Monday 1/14 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

Listen