-
The Coast Guard had no luck searching for a missing crew member from a cargo vessel in the Pacific Saturday. The Korean-flagged container carrier Mol Explorer out of Oakland reported a crew member missing Saturday afternoon.
-
A man went overboard from a fishing boat in Chignik Lagoon Friday and has not been found. Moses Kosbruk, Junior, age 43, was with other crew members partying aboard the boat after a day of fishing.
-
They have been unable to find an Allakakut man who fell into the Koyukuk River last Wednesday. Timothy Ned, age 31, went overboard along with another relative, when the boat made a turn.
-
After flying hundreds of miles along the route of the cruise ship Osterdam, the Coast Guard has given up looking for a 20-year-old man who apparently jumped overboard somewhere between Sitka and Ketchikan.
-
The fisherman who is missing after going overboard near Goodnews Bay on Monday has been identified as Gilbert Kilbuck, 37, of Platinum.
-
A man working on the engine of a fishing vessel fell overboard Monday near Goodnews Bay and hasn't been seen since.