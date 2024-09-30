Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

outdoors

  • Map and Gear
    Outdoor Explorer
    Gearing up for Summer
    Paul Twardock
    The first migratory birds are showing up and bear tracks have been sighted in the Chugach. That means it's time to dust off the backpacks, boats, and tents and start planning for summer! Join host Paul Twardock and guests on this week's Outdoor Explorer to get a start on summer.
  • Salmon art and an anti Pebble Mine sign at Salmonfest 2022
    Outdoor Explorer
    Salmonfest in Ninilchik, Alaska
    Paul Twardock
    Salmonfest is Alaska's largest outdoor music festival held every year in Ninilchik Alaska, hosting around 8,000 attendees. Join host Paul Twardock as he roams the festival grounds and nearby camping areas recording people's experience with the music, camping, and their connection to salmon.
  • woman holds book
    Outdoor Explorer
    Orienteering in and around Anchorage, Alaska
    Paul Twardock
    Orienteering is the sport of using a map and compass to navigate in the outdoors. On this Outdoor Explorer we feature orienteering with guests Olympian Scott Patterson, author Jen Jolliff, and Mike Robinson of the Arctic Orienteering club.
  • Jen Aschoff leading Flute Peak
    Outdoor Explorer
    The Chugach 120
    Lisa Keller
    For this Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Jen Aschoff, a geology professor who recently became the tenth person and second woman to complete the Chugach 120. The Chugach 120 is the 120 peaks in the Chugach State Park with a prominence of 500 feet or more.
  • Caribou Trails in the Brooks Range
    Outdoor Explorer
    Wild Trails with Brad Meiklejohn
    Paul Twardock
    What is it like to be an avalanche specialist? A conservationist? A wilderness traveler? A Buddhist? Brad Meiklejohn is a long time Alaskan who has written a new book titled The Wild Trails that explores these topics and more. Join host Paul Twardock and Brad for this great conversation.
  • Mary Peltola fishing
    Outdoor Explorer
    The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates
    Lisa Keller
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, our guests are congressional candidates, Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. They will answer outdoor policy questions from four leaders in the Alaska outdoor industry and share their own experiences in the Alaska outdoors, including the places that bring them the most happiness.
  • Mobile Art Studio
    Outdoor Explorer
    Alli Harvey, traveling landscape artist
    Lisa Keller
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, our guest is Alli Harvey, outdoor columnist for the Anchorage Daily News and landscape artist. Alli is making a return to the show to share her adventures after picking up her new mobile art studio in Ohio. The custom-built Airstream trailer allows her to connect with the outdoors as she creates her paintings.
  • trail crew
    Outdoor Explorer
    Youth Employment in Parks
    Eric Bork
    Youth Employment in Parks offers Anchorage High Schoolers the opportunity to work on trails and parks in Anchorage. Host Paul Twardock visits a trail crew at University Lake to learn about the program
  • Jody Potts-Joseph
    Outdoor Explorer
    Diversifying the outdoors in Alaska: Jody Potts -Joseph
    Paul Twardock
    Alaska Indigenous Peoples have been living, playing, and thriving in Alaska for thousands of years. Outdoor recreation and tourism is perceived as being primarily a white person's game. Jody Potts-Joseph, Han Gwich'in and founder of Native Youth Outdoors is breaking that stereotype. Join Outdoor Explorer host Paul Twardock to hear Jody tell her story
  • Denali National Park and Preserve
    Outdoor Explorer
    Denali National Park and Preserve
    Lisa Keller
    On the next Outdoor Explorer, we will be exploring Alaska’s most iconic park, Denali National Park and Preserve. Sharon Stiteler, the park’s Public Affairs Officer, and Tucker Chenowith, the park’s South District Ranger, will cover ground from the first successful summit of Denali to the impact of the Pretty Rocks landslide on travel in the park.
Load More