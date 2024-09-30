outdoor skill

-
Trails are one of the primary infrastructures in the outdoors. They lead us to destinations or arean end unto themselves. Trails provide opportunity for observing nature, getting exercise, and relaxation. Trail building in Alaska has come a long way since people went straight up the fall line. On this week’s Outdoor Explorer we will discuss the summer of 2021 trail building projects and how to get involved.
00000193-6344-d71b-a7fb-ebdf8e0f0000Teaching your kids to ski is as much a lesson for you as it is for them - a lesson in patience. Don’t give up yet. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll share tips for helping your children become confident on skis and with other outdoor skills Alaskans need. We'll be joined by the experts, and by other parents listening and sharing their own stories and advice.KSKA: Thursday 3/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm