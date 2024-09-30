outdoor animals

-
When a rabid coyote attacked a local dog, it forced the village to bring in a veterinarian from outside the village - and temporarily lift the Southwest community's travel ban.
Alaska is known for its diversity of wildlife. Yet there are many animals indigenous to Alaska, particularly in the urban areas, that we never see. There…
KSKA: Thursday, Sept. 07, at 2:00 p.m. The time of the year is coming when that strange and wonderful sound arrives of geese forming up in great "V" formations and heading south from Alaska. Their migration, and that of other waterfowl, is one of the most impressive movements of life across the wilderness, something amazing and even moving to behold. On the next show, we’ll be learning about those ducks, geese and swans that nest here in Alaska in the summer, how they live, what they eat, their habitat and breeding, and about the incredible journeys they make each year. LISTEN HERE
Wednesday, July 6 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmCooperative Extension Service noticed the uptick four years ago, chickens being sold on craigslist at $100 for “a guaranteed layer.” The service launched “Chicken University” to spread good information on raising chickens. Cooperative Extension’s Stephen Brown, the “chicken guy” in Alaska, joins host Kathleen McCoy on Hometown, Alaska.