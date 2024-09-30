-
As the year of 2021 comes to a close we feature two traditions in Anchorage: The Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage's Solstice Tree Tour at Kincaid Park and the Alaska Botanical Garden's Holiday Lights. This week's Outdoor Explorer features these winter festivities, plus some holiday wishes with co-host Lisa Keller and others.
-
On this Outdoor Explorer, our guest will be Max Romey. Max is a watercolor artist and outdoor filmmaker from Anchorage whose creative films have gained international recognition. His most recent film, “If You Give a Beach a Bottle,” is a finalist at this year’s Banff Mountain Film Festival at the end of this month.