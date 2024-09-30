Ordinance 37

-
The Anchorage Assembly voted 6 to 3 to shut down public testimony on a controversial proposal that would limit unions last night (Monday, 3/11). KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
Hundreds of union workers turned out to testify before the Anchorage Assembly Wednesday night, against an ordinance that could limit unions.
Attorneys representing labor unions made a presentation to members of the Anchorage Assembly at a work session at city hall Wednesday (3/20). They outlined their concerns about an ordinance to limit unions that was recently proposed by Mayor Dan Sullivan. The Mayor also launched a media campaign supporting his proposal. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.