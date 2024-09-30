-
The Anchorage Assembly heard public testimony on an ordinance that would limit pay for the city's executive workers on Tuesday night.Download Audio
The city of Anchorage has rejected a second version of an application to hold a referendum to repeal a new ordinance that limits unions. And it looks like whether the referendum goes forward will be decided in court.Download Audio
Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan has rejected an offer to freeze wages of city workers in exchange for tabling a controversial ordinance that would limit unions. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.
There will be another try to pass a gay rights ordinance in Anchorage. The closest it got was to be passed by the Assembly and vetoed by Mayor Dan Sullivan.
The Anchorage Assembly has shelved a proposal by Mayor Dan Sullivan to restrict sitting on sidewalks and panhandling downtown.
Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...
Tuesday night the Anchorage Assembly shot down Mayor Dan Sullivan's ordinance to outlaw sitting on the sidewalks downtown by a 9 to 1 vote.
Tuesday night the Anchorage Assembly passed a municipal ordinance banning discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.Len Anderson, KSKA…