Alaska experienced a nearly 70% increase in the number of drug overdose deaths between 2020 and 2021, according to preliminary data from the state health department. That means 245 Alaskans died from an overdose in 2021, including Anchorage resident Bruce Snodgrass. Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen brings us a story of his mother who wants to make sure her son is more than a statistic.
KSKA: Wednesday, November 08, 2pm and 8pm. The drug epidemic is leaving kids without parents able to take care of them. On this Hometown Alaska, we'll meet some of the people who are trying to help--grandparents who are raising families. Substance abuse, drugs and alcohol, tears apart Alaska families, but families can be resilient, too. LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Wednesday, May 10 at 2 pm and 8 pm Prescription painkillers and cheap heroin have combined to fuel a new public health crisis: addiction and death from overdosing. Join us to learn the status of the battle in Alaska and strategies to defeat. LISTEN HERE